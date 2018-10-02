More than two years since its release, XCOM 2 is still a behemoth of a strategy game, but things have been quiet out of developer Firaxis’ camp since the release of excellent expansion War of the Chosen last year. Today, the developer surprise-announced that it’s not done with XCOM 2 just yet. New additions to the game are on the way.



The Tactical Legacy Pack is a supply drop of story missions, remastered maps, and new modes celebrating XCOM’s history. It’s available on October 9, and it’ll be free—for a couple months, anyway. It includes a series of Legacy Ops, which tell the story of how XCOM 2's ragtag resistance emerged during the time period between XCOM: Enemy Unknown and XCOM 2, and it introduces new weapons and armor, new customization options, an offline challenge mode, and a soundtrack selector that includes a new score inspired by the original X-COM: UFO Defense.

The new DLC also adds a long-requested feature in the form of a map editor, which comes as part of a new skirmish mode. The editor, says Firaxis, will let you modify the “map, squad loadouts, objective, enemies, and more.”

Firaxis is calling this a “gift” to the fans, so it’ll be free from its launch on October 9 until December 3. After that, aliens will invade, and our feeble human conceptions of currency will lose all meaning. Or the Tactical Legacy Pack will gain a $7.99 price tag. One of those.

