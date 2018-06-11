Valve just announced Steam China. The goal is to introduce more games to China, though how that will work isn’t clear yet. In recent times, Steam has added a handful of popular Chinese games. At the same time, however, Chinese players have become Steam users’ go-to object of borderline-xenophobic rage thanks to cheating issues.
