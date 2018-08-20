Valve is overhauling Steam broadcasting. After accidentally launching Steam TV on Friday, Valve has officially rolled out the platform for DOTA 2 and plans to do so for all games in the near future. Features include Steam chat integration, live event rewind, and annotations for moments like first blood in a DOTA match.
