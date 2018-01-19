Divinity: Original Sin 2 is one of the best RPGs I’ve ever played. It’s massive, complex, and beautiful, but its many layers are riddled with kinks and bugs. Fortunately, the game’s modding community has dedicated itself to smoothing things out.



Original Sin 2 has been out since last September, which has given modders time to do everything from paving over cracks to remolding the game in their image. Here are the best of the thousands-strong bunch.



Quality of life improvements

Midway through Original Sin 2, you gain the ability to scan for and talk to ghosts. The only downside is that you have to do it manually, and you can only peel back the curtain between this world and the next within a certain range. This mod takes away the duration limit and extends Spirit Vision’s range.

Original Sin 2's tutorial is by no means bad, but on subsequent playthroughs, it’s just a blockade between you and the good stuff. This mod lets you skip it.

No more manually identifying items after a character’s Loremaster stat is five or higher! Thank goodness.

This mod displays tooltips for interactive objects that don’t otherwise get them, even when highlighted. Is that extremely barrel-looking, feeling, and tasting object really a barrel? Now you know.

Pet pal is a skill that makes Original Sin 2 a million times better by letting you talk to any animal in the game. Despite it being one of the few sources of surefire joy in a rapidly decaying world (and in the game), it costs a point in character creation by default. This mod grants the pet pal skill to all characters for free right at the start of the game.

Wanna go fast? Now you can go fast. (This mod only changes animation speed, not combat stats.)

My tombstone is going to read “lost his mind removing every random item that got auto-added to his skillbar in Divinity: Original Sin 2.” This mod disables that. Now I’ve gotta figure out something else to put on my tombstone. Damn it.

Overhauls

For a lot of Original Sin 2, crafting isn’t strictly necessary, feeling instead more like an overly-fiddly afterthought. This mod adds a whopping 1,600 new recipes, 550 new items, and new mechanics like elemental swords, craftable crafting stations, and armor dyeing.

This mod tweaks the stats and effects of unique items so that they feel more special and powerful instead of, well, kinda interchangeable.

For all the fearful whispering and concentration camp corralling that surrounds Original Sin 2's vaunted Source Magic, the actual Source abilities you gain access to end up being kind of anticlimactic. This mod adds apocalyptically powerful Source spells that let you rain down hellfire and not-very-nice ice on entire towns. Be wary, however: they come with (slight) drawbacks.

Adds a ton of snazzy and/or ridiculous character customization options. Finally, you can start the game with a bucket on your head!

Reduces the AP cost for sneaking in combat, making mid-battle stealth a much more viable tactic.

Allows for more than four members in your party, meaning that certain... ill fates won’t befall characters who aren’t traveling with you. This does, however, pretty significantly alter the game’s balance, so consider cranking the difficulty a little.

Adds a day/night cycle and weather effects to many areas of the game. This doesn’t really change as much as other overhaul mods, but it looks cool!

Don’t feel like making up your party members’ minds for them in combat? This mod grants you the option to put one or all of them on auto-pilot. You can also disable their pesky “free will” whenever you want, if things get too hairy.

This mod makes gear scale differently so that you don’t constantly have to look for new gear after leveling. You can pick between a few different types of scaling for a feel that hopefully suits your tastes.

Abilities and classes

Adds abilities and options that allow you to play as one of the Divinity series’ most-vaunted mainstays: the Dragon Knight. Jump really high! Breathe fire! Oh, and of course: transform into a gosh dang dragon.

As seen in games like Dragon Age, this class revolves around sacrificing your own life to become more powerful. You can then transform your own blood into spears and explosions. A grand time for the whole bloody family.

60 new skills that combine warfare attacks with elemental effects (like fire).

A custom class that specializes in flying and healing (so basically, Mercy from Overwatch). This one also has a great backstory. “OK, so I often play Divinity with my wife, who requested this class,” wrote mod maker Claivain. “She wanted a character who could fly around and heal, throwing spells with pretty sparkly effects. Oh, and also kick ass.” Apparently, his wife is quite pleased with the result.

Adds 50 new skills that allow you to play as a lute-wielding bard or an item-cursing artificer.

Lets you play as a Valkyrie from Norse mythology. Fly softly and carry a big spear.

One of the more unique class mods out there, this one is built around pranking your enemies to death. This can mean anything from fooling someone into sitting on a tack to transforming them into a cow.

An arcane mage based on Dungeons & Dragons. Adds 27 new skills, up to and including D&D classics like magic missile.

Misc.

Changes a dog named Rex’s name to Barkus Rex. A very dumb in-joke I can’t help but admire.

Changes spider enemies into squirrels. Makes the game playable.

