Do you love video games and hate having money? Are you ambivalent on the idea of ever getting around to actually playing those video games? Well, GOOD NEWS: it’s Steam summer sale time.



The sale just went live and is, as usual, overflowing with discounts large and small. It’s alien-themed this time and includes a minigame called “Saliens.” Word of warning, though: Steam is currently buckling under sale traffic (an annual tradition!), so the store isn’t loading reliably.

Some standout deals I spotted while having a cursory look around:

Ni No Kuni II for $36



Tyranny for $15.29



Ark: Survival Evolved for $20



Nioh for $30



Crypt of the Necrodancer for $3



Darkest Dungeon for $7.50

If these games (or Steam) aren’t for you, it’s worth noting that indie super store Itch.io is also having its own summer sale right now, which includes games you won’t find on Steam and even some curated selections.



So yes, you have now entered The Deals Zone. Proceed with caution. Or just spend a bunch of money now and worry about your impending destitution later. Whichever floats your boat.

