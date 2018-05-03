PUBG has temporarily disabled Steam item trading to prevent sales on third-party sites. “This is essentially an abuse of the system,” a rep wrote on Steam. “Once we figure out a way to prevent abuse, the restriction will be lifted.” You can still sell items on the Steam market, but person-to-person trades are no-goes.
