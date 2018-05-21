The Steam Workshop for Garry’s Mod—the monolithic physics sandbox that emerged from Half-Life 2—contains 15,974 maps made for all sorts of different game types and purposes. Jazztronauts is its own separate heist game, but it takes place on those maps. Yes, that means it already has nearly 16,000 levels.



Jazztronauts is an upcoming free mod for Garry’s Mod in which you “explore, ransack, and tear down random levels with your friends.” You can steal everything, from furniture to characters to triggers that would normally make events happen if you hadn’t stuffed them in your endless digital pockets. You deconstruct levels as you move through them. If you nab the right kinds of map objects, you make money.



It’s an absolutely bonkers game concept, and as you can imagine, levels often come out of it looking, well, different—like in this clip from streamer TieTuesday, who got in on a play session with one of Jazztronauts’ developers over the weekend (via Rock Paper Shotgun):

With the walls stolen, a poorly lit concrete slab of a level turned into a neon crystal dreamscape. But that wasn’t the end of it. Seconds later, things got nutty. Tie and co started stealing event triggers, leading to a candy-colored apocalypse:

In between levels, you go to a hub world inhabited by cat people and collect your money by pulling a lever and watching all the garbage you’ve stolen spill out onto the floor. It’s something else:

Jazztronauts is, unfortunately, not out yet, but I’m already enamored with it. Sure, video game series like Grand Theft Auto and Payday have pulled off plenty of grandiose heists, but they were basically ripping off famous movie scenes. Jazztronauts, whether it ultimately turns out to be just a novelty or demonstrates actual staying power, will certainly be in a league of its own.



