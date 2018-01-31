Here’s a thought: Don’t cheat. And definitely don’t cheat during a charity stream hosted by a game’s developer.



It’s hard to say for sure, but unfortunately it seems like that’s what happened during a portion of the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds official five-day charity marathon for Extra Life. The even-more-unfortunately-named streamer Bustin_the_nuts noticed that something fishy was going on as a match he was commentating neared its finish.



While spectating the player in question, who proceeded to lob grenades at an unseen enemy, the commentator reacted with full-blown incredulity. “How does he know where he is?” he asked. “How does this guy always know where he’s at? You noticing this? Isn’t that so weird... He’s staring at the tree but there’s been no vision. He knew about the guy flanking him and now what the fuck is this? What is this?”



Shortly after, Twitch chat encouraged Mr Nuts Comma Bustin The to kick the suspected cheater from the game, but he couldn’t figure out how to do it in time. The player, even though it seemed like he’d been caught red-handed, went on to win the game.



