GIF

Sometimes, when you die in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, you’ve just gotta laugh. If you’re really lucky, PlayerUnknown himself might decide to laugh about it with you.



PUBG player lolbeetlejuice posted an incredible clip in which they lobbed a grenade in the general direction of an enemy, only for that grenade to launch the enemy, shotgun aloft, directly at lolbeetlejuice’s exposed cranium. Milliseconds later, it was over, with lolbeetlejuice the wildly improbable loser of the exchange.



“I wouldn’t even be mad,” tweeted PUBG creator Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene, sharing the video. If there’s anything tastier than chicken dinner, it’s senpai noticing you.



You’re reading Steamed, Kotaku’s page dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s wildly popular PC gaming service. Games, culture, community creations, criticism, guides, videos—everything. If you’ve found anything cool/awful on Steam, send us a message to let us know.

