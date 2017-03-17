PC games can confer all sorts of positive benefits: improved spatial reasoning, a sense of community, the best video games (don’t @ me), etc. They can also destroy your damn wrists.



Advertisement

Carpal Tunnel Prevention is a handy Steam group dedicated to keeping your precious digits in working order. They send out regular alerts reminding people to get up and stretch, and they provide resources to help people identify carpal tunnel and repetitive strain injury. They also offer exercises you can do to prevent those issues.

Given that carpal tunnel and related issues can cut your gaming days woefully short, it’s important to make sure you’re taking care of yourself. Hands and wrists are fragile! They are also vindictive. Be kind to them, or they might try to choke you in the night.

Advertisement

You’re reading Steamed, Kotaku’s page dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s wildly popular PC gaming service. Games, culture, community creations, criticism, guides, videos—everything. If you’ve found anything cool/awful on Steam, send us a message to let us know.