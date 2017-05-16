Torment: Tides of Numenera just got a big update. It’s free and includes a new companion, Oom, as well as a codex. There are also improvements to crises, character progression, and the UI. If you want to try the new stuff—especially Oom—inXile recommends that you start a new game.
Torment: Tides of Numenera just got a big update. It’s free and includes a new companion, Oom, as well as a codex. There are also improvements to crises, character progression, and the UI. If you want to try the new stuff—especially Oom—inXile recommends that you start a new game.